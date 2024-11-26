Brighton ace makes Harry Redknapp's team of the week alongside four Tottenham stars and Ipswich Town man

Harry Redknapp heaps praise on Brighton’s star

Brighton's Brazil star Joao Pedro made Harry Redknapp's Premier League team of the week after the 2-1 win at Bournemouth last Saturday.

Pedro was excellent for the Seagulls as his goal and sublime assist for Kaoru Mitoma saw the Seagulls to another three points.

Pedro's minutes have been restricted this term due to ankle and knee issues but the former Watford man now has four goals and two assists from six Premier League matches.

Joao Pedro celebrates three points for Brighton at BournemouthJoao Pedro celebrates three points for Brighton at Bournemouth
Redknapp, speaking to BetVictor, said: "Joao Pedro is another player that’s having a fantastic season and has been in this side a few times.

"He does a bit of everything for this Brighton side and is a real leader for them on the pitch. He scored one and created Kaoru Mitoma’s goal with such a lovely pass. Brighton are flying and no wonder with players of this quality in the side.

Pedro joins four Tottenham players in this week’s XI and there’s also a spot for Ipswich Town talent Omari Hutchinson, who netted his first Premier League goal against Manchester United.

"I thought Omari Hutchinson was superb in that first half against Manchester United,” Redknapp added. “Obviously, his goal had an element of fortune about it, but he was causing them so many problems, he’s electric when he’s on the ball and is always trying to make things happen. Keep an eye out for him this season; he’s a very good player.”

Redknapp's XI: Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham); Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace), Ben Davies (Tottenham), Ethan Pinnock (Brentford), Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham), Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), James Maddison (Tottenham), Matheus Cunha (Wolves), Mo Saleh (Liverpool).

Related topics:Harry RedknappTottenhamBrightonPremier LeagueBrazilIpswich TownBournemouth

