Brighton ace recalled to Argentina squad for FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The 23-year-old has been selected for La Albiceleste's final two qualifiers against Venezuela on March 25 and Ecuador five days later.

Mac Allister missed Argentina's qualifiers in late January and early February, against Chile and Colombia respectively, after testing positive for coronavirus

Lionel Messi has also been recalled to La Albiceleste's squad. The Paris Saint-Germain megastar also missed the new year qualifiers after testing positive for Covid-19.

Argentina have already qualified for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which is scheduled to be held from Monday, November 21 to Sunday, December 18.

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has been recalled to Argentina's squad for their upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Picture by Juan Barreto/AFP via Getty Images