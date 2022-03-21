Manchester United complete signing of Brighton young gun and former England youth captain

The 18-year-old joins the Reds on a three-and-a-half-year deal after failing to agree terms on a new contract with the Seagulls.

Collyer, who was also the subject of Chelsea's interests, enjoyed a successful trial at United. The defensive midfielder, who can also play in central defence, caught the eye in a friendly for Man United's under-23s against Huddersfield Town last month.

The teenager, who skippered England at under-17 and under-16 level, will continue his development in the Reds' academy.

Posting on Instagram after signing for United, Collyer said: "Delighted to join this great club, can’t wait to get started."

The highly-rated midifielder, who made his Albion under-23s debut as a 17-year-old, made 25 appearances for Brighton's under-23s and under-18s last season.

Collyer made a solitary appearance for the Seagulls this campaign, appearing for the under-18s against Leicester City in August.

Manchester United have officially signed young Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder and former England youth captain Toby Collyer. Picture by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images