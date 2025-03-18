Brighton agree summer deal for Manchester United man as injuries cause concern

Brighton to bolster after injury struggles

Brighton will boost their medical team this summer by adding a new club doctor.

Jim Moxon, who previously worked with Liverpool, will leave Manchester United this summer after two years at Old Trafford and join the Seagulls.

Doctor Florian Pfab, who joined Brighton last summer from Eintracht Frankfurt, remains as the club's head of medicine.

Brighton and Hove Albion have suffered numerous injuries to key players this term

It could be a busy role for Moxon as Brighton have struggled with numerous injuries this term.

Last Saturday, in the 2-2 draw at Premier League champions Manchester City, the Seagulls were missing nine first-team stars with Jason Steele, Joel Veltman, Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Lewis Dunk, Matt O'Riley, Solly March, James Milner and Ferdi Kadioglu all missing.

Brighton paid a reported £250,000 to bring Doctor Pfab from Frankfurt as his methods saw Frankfurt suffer the fewest muscle injuries in the Bundesliga for years. So far, that has not happened at Brighton.

Brighton are currently on an impressive run of form and are seventh in the Premier League but head coach Fabain Hurzeler has refused to use injuries as an excuse this season.

"Everyone would understand if I would say that it was, or is a really frustrating situation," Hurzeler told Sussex World last month.

"Of course, we want to have all the players available. But it's a thing we have to accept because we can't change it, it's a circumstance we have to deal with.

“I always try not to talk about the problems, try to find more solutions to it. And that's what we try to do day by day."

It's been particularly frustrating for some of Albion's summer signings such as Mats Wieffer, O'Riley and Kadioglu who have all spent periods on the sidelines this term.

"It's also very tough for the individual players,” Hurzeler added. “It's our responsibility to be there for them, to give them the support they need, to give them the right advice, to give them the environment where they can do the best rehab.

"That's what we try to do, together with my medical staff, together with the physios, with the sports science, they try to give the best for the players.

“Hopefully the players will come back as quickly as possible, especially the new players. They have the chance to adapt quickly to the intensity of the Premier League that we need."

