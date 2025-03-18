Brighton agree summer deal for Manchester United man as injuries cause concern

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 18th Mar 2025, 10:15 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 10:24 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Brighton to bolster after injury struggles

Brighton will boost their medical team this summer by adding a new club doctor.

Jim Moxon, who previously worked with Liverpool, will leave Manchester United this summer after two years at Old Trafford and join the Seagulls.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Doctor Florian Pfab, who joined Brighton last summer from Eintracht Frankfurt, remains as the club's head of medicine.

Brighton and Hove Albion have suffered numerous injuries to key players this termBrighton and Hove Albion have suffered numerous injuries to key players this term
Brighton and Hove Albion have suffered numerous injuries to key players this term

It could be a busy role for Moxon as Brighton have struggled with numerous injuries this term.

All the latest Albion news is on our Facebook page: Brighton and Hove Albion FC - SussexWorld

Last Saturday, in the 2-2 draw at Premier League champions Manchester City, the Seagulls were missing nine first-team stars with Jason Steele, Joel Veltman, Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Lewis Dunk, Matt O'Riley, Solly March, James Milner and Ferdi Kadioglu all missing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brighton paid a reported £250,000 to bring Doctor Pfab from Frankfurt as his methods saw Frankfurt suffer the fewest muscle injuries in the Bundesliga for years. So far, that has not happened at Brighton.

Brighton are currently on an impressive run of form and are seventh in the Premier League but head coach Fabain Hurzeler has refused to use injuries as an excuse this season.

"Everyone would understand if I would say that it was, or is a really frustrating situation," Hurzeler told Sussex World last month.

"Of course, we want to have all the players available. But it's a thing we have to accept because we can't change it, it's a circumstance we have to deal with.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I always try not to talk about the problems, try to find more solutions to it. And that's what we try to do day by day."

It's been particularly frustrating for some of Albion's summer signings such as Mats Wieffer, O'Riley and Kadioglu who have all spent periods on the sidelines this term.

"It's also very tough for the individual players,” Hurzeler added. “It's our responsibility to be there for them, to give them the support they need, to give them the right advice, to give them the environment where they can do the best rehab.

"That's what we try to do, together with my medical staff, together with the physios, with the sports science, they try to give the best for the players.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Hopefully the players will come back as quickly as possible, especially the new players. They have the chance to adapt quickly to the intensity of the Premier League that we need."

For your next Albion read: Artificial Intelligence predicts Champions League race with shock verdicts for Brighton, Chelsea and Aston Villa

Related topics:BrightonManchester UnitedAlbionPremier LeagueOld TraffordLiverpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice