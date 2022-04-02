Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Norwich City 0: Seagulls waste an abundance of chances in stalemate with Canaries

It was a day that should have ended with three points for Brighton and Hove Albion.

By Mark Dunford
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 7:33 pm
Updated Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 7:36 pm

But it was not to be as they wasted an abundance of chances in the 0-0 draw with Norwich City.

Sonny Turner was at the game for us, you can watch his summary of the game above. You can see our player ratings for the game here.

Alexis Mac Allister at the end final whistle of Brighton's 0-0 draw with Norwich City

