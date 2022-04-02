Brighton and Hove Albion player ratings - a day to forget for Maupay as Seagulls are held by Norwich City

Countless chances including a missed Neal Maupay penalty were wasted by the hosts, with the side now having only scored once in their last seven appearances and not seen a goal at The Amex since mid-January.

On the other hand, Norwich stopped the rot of their six game losing streak by hanging onto a point at the AMEX.

Dean Smith’s side kept out Brighton, some part of their own and some by Brighton’s complete wastefulness in a tough backs to the wall performance.

Here are the player ratings - Brighton by Sonny Turner, Norwich City by Sonny Turner.

1. Robert Sanchez- 8 A long awaited clean sheet for the Brighton goalkeeper which he didn't have to work hard for at all. Norwich failed to test him all game, with the keeper commanding his box well.

2. Tariq Lamptey- 5 A mixed game from the young full back, caught out of position on a couple of occasions, but looked a threat down the right. Saw a lot of the ball but showed a lack of quality end product.

3. Marc Cucurella- 7 A good performance keeping a clean sheet and showing attacking threat. Bombed down the left and fizzed in a few dangerous looking crosses, but like Lamptey didn't show dangerous enough end product.

4. Lewis Dunk- 8 Didn't put a foot wrong defensively in steering Brighton to a clean sheet, although the Seagulls' captain had little to do. Showed good composure and played out from the back well.