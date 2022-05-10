LiveBrighton and Hove Albion 4, Worthing 2 - Sussex Senior Cup LIVE: Colbran pulls one back for Worthing after Peupion and Moran extend Albion lead

Worthing and Brighton and Hove Albion u23s will be contesting the first Sussex Senior Cup final since 2019 at the Amex tonight (Tuesday, May 10).

By Mark Dunford
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 9:03 pm
Worthing fans at the Amex. Picture by Cory Pickford

Worthing will be looking to complete a double this season after winning the Isthmian Premier Division while Albion will be looking for their third win in the last four Senior Cups.

Worthing boss Adam Hinshelwood has described the Rebels as 'massive underdogs' but they will be eager to cap a masterful league season with a second bit of silverware.

You can follow all the action live here - the page will show when there are new updates.

Sussex Senior Cup final - Worthing v Brighton and Hove u23s LIVE

Last updated: Tuesday, 10 May, 2022, 21:47

  • The first final since 2018-19 season
  • Bognor Regis Town are currently holders
  • Brighton last won it in the 2017/18
  • Worthing were beaten finalists in 2015/16 and last won it 1998/99
Tuesday, 10 May, 2022, 21:47

Tuesday, 10 May, 2022, 21:16

It’s all over - Brighton win 4-2

Tuesday, 10 May, 2022, 21:16

Jasper Pattenden sent off for clumsy foul on Ifill

Tuesday, 10 May, 2022, 21:14

Applause for the injured Baker-Boaitey

Tuesday, 10 May, 2022, 21:13

Tuesday, 10 May, 2022, 21:10

Stretcher coming on

Tuesday, 10 May, 2022, 21:10

Baker-Boaitey has been down for a while after a challenge by Pearce. Does not look good

Tuesday, 10 May, 2022, 21:05

5 minutes additional time

Tuesday, 10 May, 2022, 20:59

Marcus Ifill coming on for Albion

Tuesday, 10 May, 2022, 20:58

Myles Meekums off, Alex Parsons on

Albion