Worthing will be looking to complete a double this season after winning the Isthmian Premier Division while Albion will be looking for their third win in the last four Senior Cups.
Worthing boss Adam Hinshelwood has described the Rebels as 'massive underdogs' but they will be eager to cap a masterful league season with a second bit of silverware.
Sussex Senior Cup final - Worthing v Brighton and Hove u23s LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 10 May, 2022, 21:47
- The first final since 2018-19 season
- Bognor Regis Town are currently holders
- Brighton last won it in the 2017/18
- Worthing were beaten finalists in 2015/16 and last won it 1998/99
It’s all over - Brighton win 4-2
Jasper Pattenden sent off for clumsy foul on Ifill
Applause for the injured Baker-Boaitey
Stretcher coming on
Baker-Boaitey has been down for a while after a challenge by Pearce. Does not look good
5 minutes additional time
Marcus Ifill coming on for Albion
Myles Meekums off, Alex Parsons on
