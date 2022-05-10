Worthing FC aim for double as Eastbourne Borough gear up for play-off test

He has described the Rebels as 'massive underdogs' but they will be eager to cap a masterful league season with a second bit of silverware.

On Wednesday evening it's Eastbourne Borough FC's turn to take centre stage. They may have hit the buffers at the end of their National South campaign - finishing it with a 7-2 home defeat to Dartford - but they had already done enough to qualify for the play-offs, and they go to Oxford City to fight for the right to move on to a tie against one of the higher-placed finishers.