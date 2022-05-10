Worthing FC aim for double as Eastbourne Borough gear up for play-off test

It's been quite a season for Sussex non-league football teams already this season - and two sides could extend the story of success over the next couple of nights.

By Steve Bone
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 9:42 am
Updated Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 9:45 am

This evening (Tuesday) Adam Hinshelwood takes Isthmian premier champions Worthing FC to the Amex Stadium for the Sussex Senior Cup final against Brighton under-23s.

He has described the Rebels as 'massive underdogs' but they will be eager to cap a masterful league season with a second bit of silverware.

On Wednesday evening it's Eastbourne Borough FC's turn to take centre stage. They may have hit the buffers at the end of their National South campaign - finishing it with a 7-2 home defeat to Dartford - but they had already done enough to qualify for the play-offs, and they go to Oxford City to fight for the right to move on to a tie against one of the higher-placed finishers.

Worthing FC celebrate the league title - and now want to add a cup / Picture: Marcus Hoare

We will of course have news of both games on this website.

Eastbourne Borough take on Dartford / Picture: Andy Pelling
Adam HinshelwoodWorthing FCEastbourne BoroughSussexAmex Stadium