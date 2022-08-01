The club announced the signing of South Korean midfielder Yeeun Park, just a few hours after confirming that Norwegian striker Elisabeth Terland was joining the club.

Both players are joining Albion on a two-year contract, subject to international clearance.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terland, 21, joins from from SK Brannis and is a Norway international – having been a part of the squad that played in the Woman EUROS earlier this summer.

Elisabeth Terland of Norway (Photo by Trond Tandberg/Getty Images)

She told the Albion website: “I got a taste of the club when I played at the Amex, which is a beautiful stadium, and used the training facilities with Norway in the Euros.

"I have a lot of ambitions I want to achieve in my career and playing abroad is one of them, so I am delighted to come to Brighton and show what I can do.”

Terland scored ten times for SK Brann this season, having been with the club since 2021.

The striker had previously played for FC Klepp and made her debut in the Norwegian League at the age of 15.

Park Yeeun of South Korea controls the ball under pressure during the AFC Women's Asian Cup semi final between South Korea and Philippines. (Photo by Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images)

Elisabeth has won 13 international caps and scored five goals – having also represented Norway at under-15, 17 and 19s level.

First-team manager Hope Powell said: “Elisabeth gives us really good options in advanced positions and we think she will quickly adjust to the WSL, we’re delighted to welcome her to the club.

“She is determined to do well and push on in her career and we’re looking forward to working with her.”

Yeeun Park comes to Albion from South Korean club Gyeongju KHNP, who are currently second in the domestic K League last season.

The 25-year-old operates mainly on the right side of midfield, but she can also play in a central position as well.

Park has been capped ten times by South Korea since making her international debut in 2019 and becomes the fifth player from the country to play in the WSL – joining Geum Min Lee who is about to embark on her third season with Albion.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Hope Powell said: “We’re delighted to welcome Yeeun to the club. She is an energetic and versatile player and we feel she can give us a lot of good options in midfield.