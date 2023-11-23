Brighton and Hove Albion boss De Zerbi warned by FA after referees comments
Sky Sports News reports the Albion boss was contacted by the FA due to his remarks in the wake of his side's 1-1 draw with Sheffield United earlier this month.
The Italian was booked for his touchline behaviour by referee John Brooks after protesting against the decision to send off Mahmoud Dahoud for his foul on Ben Osborn’s Achilles.
After the match, De Zerbi said: "I am honest and clear, I don’t like 80% of English referees. That isn’t a new opinion. I don’t like them. I don’t like their behaviour on the pitch.
“England is the only country where when there is VAR, you are not sure that the decision is right. In other countries, you have to be sure 100% that the decision taken is right. In England, no, and I am not able to understand.”
Now Sky says the 44-year-old, who has repeatedly criticised the standard of officiating since taking up the role at the Seagulls in September 2022, has received a warning from the FA regarding his future conduct.