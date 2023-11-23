Brighton and Hove Albion boss De Zerbi warned by FA after referees comments

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi has reportedly received a warning from the Football Association after saying he does not like “80% of Premier League referees”.

Roberto De Zerbi made comments about the standard of refereeing in England following the Sheffield United draw. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Sky Sports News reports the Albion boss was contacted by the FA due to his remarks in the wake of his side's 1-1 draw with Sheffield United earlier this month.

The Italian was booked for his touchline behaviour by referee John Brooks after protesting against the decision to send off Mahmoud Dahoud for his foul on Ben Osborn’s Achilles.

After the match, De Zerbi said: "I am honest and clear, I don’t like 80% of English referees. That isn’t a new opinion. I don’t like them. I don’t like their behaviour on the pitch.

“England is the only country where when there is VAR, you are not sure that the decision is right. In other countries, you have to be sure 100% that the decision taken is right. In England, no, and I am not able to understand.”