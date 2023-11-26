Brighton loanee Abdallah Sima is ‘one of the first names on the team sheet’ for Rangers after an exciting start at the Scottish giants.

Abdallad Sima of Rangers reacts after the team's victory in the Viaplay Cup Semi Final match between Heart of Midlothian and Rangers at Hampden Park on November 05, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

That is according to Christopher Jack, who covers The Gers for The Rangers Review and The Herald and has closely followed the forward's progress.

The 22-year-old, who swapped Albion for the Scottish Premier League side on a season-long loan this summer, has scored nine goals and bagged one assist in 24 matches in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Senegalese international, who has played on both wings and up front so far, had an injury-ravaged loan spell at Stoke City in 2021/22 where he barely played, before showing signs of promise at Angers last season.

So the fact that Sima, who is yet to make his Seagulls debut after signing from Slavia Prague in 2021 on a four-year deal, is playing regularly and, so far, is injury-free, is a huge boost for the young attacker.

So, how has he got on at Rangers, and what does the future hold for him? Jack gave Sussex World the inside track on the matter.

How would you sum up Sima's loan spell so far?

It has been very impressive, and probably better than many supporters expected when he signed. People were aware of his pedigree after seeing him play against Rangers [for Slavia Prague] a couple of seasons ago and then tracking him making the move to Brighton so I think there was a bit of excitement around the deal. It is quite ironic that one of the few transfers that have worked out for Rangers is a loan rather than one that has been signed up for the seasons to come. The goal against PSV Eindhoven [in Champions League qualifying] was the first real sign of his quality and is the night that kickstarted his career at Ibrox. He became more influential in the side after that and a terrific scoring run in late September and through October really cemented his place as one of the main men. Rangers are getting what they expected out of Sima and he seems to have taken to the club and immersed himself in the experience as well so it is a move that is paying off for both parties so far.

Where has he played in the team, what's his best position?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His best form has come from the left. He is more accomplished there than on the right and we have seen him play centrally as well. In the game away to Sparta Prague, Rangers did not have a left-back due to injury and ineligibility and manager Philippe Clement had to switch to a 3-5-2 formation. Sima was asked to do a job at left wing-back that night and he was impressive in that role, showing a tactical awareness and game intelligence that you might not expect from someone of his age. He has played most of his football here from the left in a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 and he has been a key part of Clement’s side since he replaced Michael Beale last month. Clement will have a decision to make on him soon when Rabbi Matondo is fit again after injury.

What are his strengths and weaknesses?

The first thing that stands out is his pace and that is always going to be a quality that makes defenders wary. If they stand off him, he has the ability to just burst by them and he is very rarely caught once he gets into his stride. If they get too close, he has shown that he has the ability to play combinations and spin into space or evade his marker with his footwork and then get away. He is very direct, he can go on either side of a defender and he has shown that he can score goals. I wouldn’t read too much into the fact that he hasn’t found the net in a while. Like so many wide players, finding that consistency is a challenge and there are always areas of improvement - perhaps in terms of his decision-making or his crossing - that can be found. He is a more well-rounded forward now than when he signed and there looks to be plenty of scope for further improvement.

Are Rangers going to try and sign him permanently?

I’m sure they would love to keep him beyond the end of the season but I fear it could be out of their reach financially. It also depends on where he sees his future. I presume Sima will not be short of suitors, especially if Rangers can get another couple of results in the Europa League and he will have that same decision to make. If he wants to come back, the fans would be happy to have him but Rangers spent a lot under former manager Michael Beale this summer and it remains to be seen what budget Clement will have to play with. I don’t think he’s ready for Brighton just yet but they may well want to give him another deal and see him tested at a higher level so Rangers may be victims of a success story once again.

How important a player is he currently and how important will he be for the rest of the season?