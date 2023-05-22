The 120-year plus history of Brighton and Hove Albion has been littered with ‘ifs or buts’.

In my 50 year tenure supporting the Seagulls we’ve had;

- If Brian Clough hadn’t gone to Leeds in July 1974 could the Albion have gone on to emulate Notts Forest's achievements in Europe?

- If Mark Lawrenson hadn’t been sold to Liverpool over his head would Alan Mullery have resigned in the summer of 1981?

Pascal Gross of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates in front of the fans after scoring the team's third goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton FC at American Express Community Stadium on May 21, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- If then Vice Chairman Keith Wickenden hadn’t been killed in 1983 he would have surely seen off the unwanted attention of Messrs Stanley and Archer?

- If we’d lost to Hereford in 1997 and dropped out of the League would we have ever got back?

But the most recent question in this series is perhaps one of the most significant in the club’s history

Would Brighton have qualified for Europe if Graham Potter was the manager in place of Roberto De Zerbi?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In my opinion, and I’d imagine that of many of the Albion faithful, the answer is a resounding ‘No’. I made no secret of the fact that I was never a huge Potter fan when he was at the club, credit where credits due he clearly had his qualities, and added something in the wake of Chris Hughton dismissal.

However, and as Chelsea later found to their cost, he had his faults, muddled thinking in team selection, a reluctance to play attacking football and at times clearly No Plan B.

There is no such thing as a perfect football manager, otherwise the said specimen’s team would win every game and therefore every trophy, but there is no doubt in my mind that RDZ is the best manager the club has ever had. He has taken a competent squad put together by Potter and moulded it into the, to date, greatest Albion team in the club’s history.

In light of their career arcs in the last 9 months to analyse Potter up against RDZ is like comparing Chesney Hawkes to Bob Dylan. So on the back of this if or but, an Albion sliding door moment if you like, where would the Albion have ended up if Graham Potter had never left?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One related factor would have been if Chelsea had stuck with Thomas Tuchel would they have had the nightmare campaign the Stamford Bridge faithful have had to endure? I think a Graham Potter Albion side would have finished at best, 9th, 10th or 11th, but way off European qualification. (And I’d imagine with both Chelsea and the woeful Spurs above us)