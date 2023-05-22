The staggering prizemoney Brighton and Liverpool can earn in the Europa League next season

Brighton look to set to benefit financially from qualifying for the Europa League for the first time in the club’s history.

Brighton fans will start to dream of potential trips around the continent to places such as Lisbon, Prague and Milan (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Albion’s 3-1 victory over relegated Southampton at the Amex Stadium on Sunday (May 21) secured a spot in Europe’s second biggest competition for next season.

Fans will start to dream of potential trips around the continent to places such as Lisbon, Prague and Milan, whilst the club’s boardroom can expect to see a healthy increase in the club’s finances.

UEFA has budgeted almost half a billion euros for the Europa League next season (€499,896), a slightly higher total than the €495,972 euros given out this year, representing 13% of the total money distributed between the teams that end up playing in the three European continental tournaments.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men will enter Europe’s second biggest competition at the group stage phase and earn €3.6m simply for qualifying.

The Seagulls will bank a further €630,000 for every game won and €210,000 for every draw.

If Brighton were to win their group, they will reap €1.1m or an extra €550,000 for finishing second.

The Sussex side would head straight to the round of 16 if they finish first and win €1.2m if they were to progress.

If they were to finish second, the club would enter knockout round play-off and play a Champions League team who finished third in their group, acquiring €500,000 for doing so.

Teams who win their quarter final ties will attain €1.8m, whilst semi-final winners can net €2.8m for making it to the final two.

The 2024 Europa League winners can collect €8.6m, whilst the runners-up are given €4.6m as a consolation prize.

