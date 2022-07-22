Brighton and Hove Albion receive offer for last season’s top scorer from Serie A club

Neal Maupay of Brighton & Hove Albion leaves the field after being substituted during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Norwich City at American Express Community Stadium on April 02, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

According to the Athletic, the offer for the French forward is worth around £15 million (€17.6m).

Maupay, who has been Brighton's top scorer in each of the past three seasons, was bought from Brentford three years ago for £14 million.

In an 109 games for The Albion since 2019, Maupay has scored 27 goals.

The 25-year-old’s game time could be more limited in the forthcoming campaign – as he competes for game time with forwards Danny Welbeck, Leandro Trossard, Evan Ferguson and January signing Deniz Undav.

Undav was signed from Royal Union-Saint-Gilloise, the Belgian side co-owned by chairman Tony Bloom, and was aned straight back for the rest of the season.

The German forward scored a further eight goals in 12 matches, is expected to be ahead of Neal Maupay in the pecking order for Graham Potter's side.