The internationally-recognised DJ was performing a headline set at the On The Beach festival in the new Nike jersey – which features thicker blue and white stripes with a yellow trim.
The new shirt takes inspiration from the 2018/19 season with two white and three blue stripes, with yellow detail on the front.
There is also blue sleeves and the reverse is finished off with a yellow trim and collar, with white shorts and socks completing the kit.
The top is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres and Nike's Dri-FIT technology, the standard fit is also available in women's fit.
Fatboy Slim, AKA Norman Cook, has been a supporter of the club since the late 1980s and was seen at the official photoshoot for the new kit.
The 58-year-old was snapped alongside first-team players Pascal Gross, Lewis Dunk, Tariq Lamptey, Jeremy Sarmiento, Odeluga Offiah and Danny Welbeck – as well as Brighton Woman players Danielle Carter and Libby Bance.
Fan response to the new kit was largely positive on social media.
One fan tweeted: “Actually looks nice there tbf.”
While another simply said: “Love it.”
Albion supporters can get their hands on the kit in person from the stadium superstore and our new Churchill Square pop-up shop from Friday 22 July, or order online now.
Both the Superstore and Churchill Square pop-up shops only accept cashless payments.