Brighton star Pascal Gross is reportedly a "dream target" for Eintracht Frankfurt next summer - but the German is "very happy" at the Premier League side.

Pascal Gross is being pursued by Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

That is according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who states the 32-year-old has "no problems" with the Seagulls.

Last week, SportBild (https://sportbild.bild.de/bundesliga/vereine/bundesliga/eintracht-frankfurt-hat-dfb-star-im-blick-es-gab-schon-kontakt-86100760.sport.html) reported that the Bundesliga outfit were keeping tabs on the midfielder, and this week Sky Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg took to X , formerly Twitter, to state they have 'inquired' about the Albion ace.

However, he added that a transfer was 'not realistic' due to Gross' salary and the fee Brighton would demand for the veteran, whose contract at the Amex runs until 2025. Now, Romano has weighed in on the matter.

In his Daily Briefing, he said: "Pascal Gross - The Brighton star is a player Eintracht Frankfurt really like, as has been reported. Eintracht love Gross, but they also know nothing will happen in January, he’s a dream target for June but very difficult as Gross is very happy at Brighton and there are no problems between Brighton and Gross, at all."

Gross cost Brighton just over £3 million in 2017 when he signed from FC Ingolstadt. Since then he has scored 30 goals and bagged 40 assists in 250 appearances for the club and he is now their all-time record Premier League goalscorer with 28.

The German international, who made his debut for his country this year, has repeatedly said he is happy on the south coast and if his good form continues, there may be a good chance he will extend his stay with the Sussex side.