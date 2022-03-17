Brighton & Hove Albion lost their sixth game on the bounce last night, with a 2-0 home defeat to Spurs at the Amex Stadium.

An entertaining clash saw both sides hit double figures for shots taken, but not one of the Seagulls’ 15 efforts hit the target, once again highlighting the side's desperate need for a clinical finisher in front of goal.

Ultimately, it was a finisher as clinical as they come who put Brighton to the sword, with England skipper Harry Kane netting in the second half (following Cristian Romero's opener) to ensure Spurs took all three points back to north London.

Next up, Brighton host Norwich City after the conclusion of the upcoming international break, which will see England take on both Switzerland and the Ivory Coast.

Meanwhile, Seagulls starlet Ed Turns has been called up for Wales' U21 side ahead of European Championship qualifiers against Switzerland and Bulgaria.

The side's manager, Paul Bodin, said: “Ed has done really well at Brighton and is part of their first-team squad on occasion.

“He’s highly thought of at Brighton and, to be around the first team at a Premier League club and train with those players, he deserves an opportunity.

“He’s been on our radar for a quite a while, but he’s really progressed this year. He’s keen to offer his services to what we do. He’s seen the opportunity to progress quite quickly.

“But it’s all about what you do at your club, especially a Premier League club."

