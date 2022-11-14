A Danny Ings brace secured the three points for Villa after Alexis Mac Allister had given Albion an early lead. It was The Villans’ second successive Premier League victory since Emery replaced Steven Gerrard, following last weekend’s 3-1 win over Manchester United.

Despite losing to United in the Carabao Cup on Thursday, it has been a promising start for the Spaniard, whose players seem to be buying into his methods.

Speaking after the win at the Amex on Sunday (November 13), midfielder Ramsey said: "In all three games, our defensive line has been a bit higher than normal.

Jacob Ramsey of Aston Villa is challenged by Julio Enciso of Brighton & Hove Albion. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously Brighton play nice, tika-taka football. The boss wanted us to get closer to the midfield to stop them building up and win the game.”

Ramsey, 21 – a product of Aston Villa’s youth academy – said it felt like a big win against a team, who were in fine form going into the game with three successive victories in all competitions.

"Brighton are a good team, higher than us in the table,” he said. “That's where we want to be. Today we beat them so hopefully we can do that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emery, in his post-match press conference, said he was ‘so proud’ of his players and the team’s supporters.

He said: “Each player has a characteristic and can play better or worse. It depends on their confidence.

"You can help them to be organised and give us the best qualities they have.”

Before the game, he said told the club website that Roberto De Zerbi’s side were ‘playing very well’, adding: “They are working together with the same idea and style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They changed the coach but the players are in a good way with a lot of confidence. They are playing very good matches.