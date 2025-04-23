Brighton boss drops biggest hint yet as James Milner contract expires this summer

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 15:08 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 15:11 BST
James Milner has made three Premier League appearances for Brighton & Hove Albion this termJames Milner has made three Premier League appearances for Brighton & Hove Albion this term
James Milner has made three Premier League appearances for Brighton & Hove Albion this term
What does the future hold for Albion veteran James Milner

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler hopes veteran midfielder James Milner will "stay at the club longer.”

Milner, 39, started the first three matches of the Premier League season for Brighton but sustained a serious hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw at Arsenal last August.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The former Liverpool and Manchester City man has not been on the pitch since and his current contract expires this summer.

Hurzeler, 32, admits Milner – seven years his senior – remains a huge influence on the squad and wants the three-time Premier League winner to stay, despite his lack of minutes on the pitch.

"James Milner is someone who challenges everyone,” said Hurzeler. “Who has the mentality of winning culture inside of him and that's something we need. “Players like this who have this career, who had this success… they are so important for the culture of the club.

“Not only because of the past, but by his behaviour, by his leading style, by his action. By his messages he always sends to the team during the week and also at the matchday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"So I'm really happy that he's here and hopefully he will be here longer. But in general it's great to work with a person like James.”

Milner joined Brighton in 2023 on a free transfer after eight successful seasons at Liverpool. He has managed 23 appearances for the Seagulls but so far there has been little talk of a new playing contract.

A coaching role with Brighton could be a possibility but much will depend if a role is available and if Milner – who was born in Leeds – wants to remain on the south coast.

It is thought Milner is finally close to a full recovery from his hamstring issue and Hurzeler has not yet ruled him out for the season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Milner has the second-most Premier League appearances with 637 – second only to Gareth Barry with 653.

The Seagulls have five top flight fixtures to go, starting this Saturday as Graham Potter brings his struggling West Ham team to the Amex.

For you next Albion read: The 10 Brighton players likely to leave this summer as three new signings confirmed

Related topics:James MilnerFabian HurzelerBrightonAlbionPremier LeagueLiverpoolArsenalManchester City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice