James Milner has made three Premier League appearances for Brighton & Hove Albion this term

What does the future hold for Albion veteran James Milner

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler hopes veteran midfielder James Milner will "stay at the club longer.”

Milner, 39, started the first three matches of the Premier League season for Brighton but sustained a serious hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw at Arsenal last August.

The former Liverpool and Manchester City man has not been on the pitch since and his current contract expires this summer.

Hurzeler, 32, admits Milner – seven years his senior – remains a huge influence on the squad and wants the three-time Premier League winner to stay, despite his lack of minutes on the pitch.

"James Milner is someone who challenges everyone,” said Hurzeler. “Who has the mentality of winning culture inside of him and that's something we need. “Players like this who have this career, who had this success… they are so important for the culture of the club.

“Not only because of the past, but by his behaviour, by his leading style, by his action. By his messages he always sends to the team during the week and also at the matchday.

"So I'm really happy that he's here and hopefully he will be here longer. But in general it's great to work with a person like James.”

Milner joined Brighton in 2023 on a free transfer after eight successful seasons at Liverpool. He has managed 23 appearances for the Seagulls but so far there has been little talk of a new playing contract.

A coaching role with Brighton could be a possibility but much will depend if a role is available and if Milner – who was born in Leeds – wants to remain on the south coast.

It is thought Milner is finally close to a full recovery from his hamstring issue and Hurzeler has not yet ruled him out for the season.

Milner has the second-most Premier League appearances with 637 – second only to Gareth Barry with 653.

The Seagulls have five top flight fixtures to go, starting this Saturday as Graham Potter brings his struggling West Ham team to the Amex.