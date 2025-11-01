All the reaction from Brighton’s 3-0 Premier League win against Leeds United

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler said he needs to “adapt” after a touchline altercation with Leeds United boss Daniel Farke.

The two German head coaches were in disagreement after an Ethan Ampadu challenge on Brighton’s two-goal midfielder Diego Gomez on 73 minutes. Hurzeler felt the Leeds man should have received a red card.

“Sometimes I'm in my tunnel so I have to ask him what I said to him,” said Hurzler in the post match press conference.

“I said because he's German, I think in Germany it might be a red card. Here in England sometimes I need to adapt to how we judge fouls here.

“I think in Germany it might be different. But overall it was OK. These are emotions of the game, so that's part of it.

“I have a huge respect for him, how he's working, how he progresses his team. It's just impressive what he's doing. It was just a small, short discussion, but nothing bad.”

Danny Welbeck opened the scoring for the Seagull on 10 minutes - his sixth of the season - and two second half goals from Gomez sealed the three points.

Hurzeler: We gave them no hope

Hurzeler was also delighted to keep a first clean sheet of the campaign as Brighton moved up to eighth in the Premier League.

“Overall it was really important to start the game like this to show immediately how bad we want to be successful,” added Hurzeler.

“I think the main thing is to keep the clean sheet, to keep on pushing, to never rest.

“Even when we were leading we tried to put higher pressure on them, we tried to not give them time.

“That they can turn, don't give them any hope here. I think that's the main thing.

“Second of all, you always need a good positioning in possession, you need to create chances and that's what we did today.”