Brighton boss makes new Kaoru Mitoma injury claim for FA Cup quarter-final against Nottingham Forest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest FA Cup quarter-final team news

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler admitted star winger Kaoru Mitoma has a "small issue" ahead of their FA Cup quarter-final against Nottingham Forest.

Mitoma has been a key man for Hurzeler this term with eight goals and three assists in all competitions so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 27-year-old is expected to feature against Forest this Saturday at the Amex Stadium but the winger picked up an unspecified problem while representing Japan during the international break.

Kaoru Mitoma (R)has been on international duty with Japan

South Americans Pervis Estupinan, Joao Pedro and Diego Gomez are also set to play despite their long-haul international breaks with Ecuador, Brazil and Paraguay respectively.

"So far so good,” said Hurzeler when asked for an update.

“I didn't see them [Estupinan. Pedro, Gomez], but what I heard they are quite in a good mood. Of course there are small issues, especially with Mitoma after his first game, but I think that they both will be fine and they both can start the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also good news for skipper Lewis Dunk, who returns after a six match absence with a rib issue.

Dunk may have to settle for a place on the bench as Adam Webster has played well in his absence.

The German head coach is however delighted to have him back at a vital stage of the season.

"First of all, because he is our skipper," said Hurzeler. "He is a leader on and off the pitch and you need leaders in this phase of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Second, he is still a great player, who can have a big impact in possession and out of possession. It is very important to have him back for the final part of the season. Hopefully he will stay fit, then I am sure he will have some great games, some great performances.

"He is really motivated, really keen to be back on the pitch helping the team. Of course, you can say we are doing well without him, but I am always convinced that the more leaders you have on the pitch, especially the captain, the more successful you are."

For your next Albion read: 'Out for a long time' – Another major injury blow for Brighton ahead of Nottingham Forest