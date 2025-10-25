Tommy Watson trains ahead of Brighton's Premier League clash at Manchester United | BHAFC

Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion Premier League teams news

Tommy Watson could be in line for his Brighton Premier League debut at Manchester United.

The £10m summer arrival from Sunderland has so far impressed in Carabao Cup matches but has had to be patient in the Premier League.

He almost made his first top flight appearance last week in the 2-1 win against Newcastle. With the score locked at 1-1, Watson was just about to be introduced from the bench when Danny Welbeck netted a late winner. It prompted a swift change in plan from head coach Fabian Hurzeler as defender Diego Coppola was thrown into the action to protect the lead instead.

Watson though is close and with Japan international winger Kaoru Mitoma struggling with an ankle injury, the 19-year-old will hope to finally get his chance at Old Trafford.

Tommy Watson spotted in training

The ex-Black Cat was spotted training at full tilt yesterday for Brighton, but Mitoma was not seen in any of the training pictures released by the club.

"I think Kaoru Mitoma is helpful for us in every game because he has a special quality that is always a danger for the opponents,” said Hurzeler.

"For sure it would be great to have him in the team if he's available. We won't complain [if he’s not]. We will find solutions.

“We have other good players. There might be a chance for Tommy Watson, there might be a chance for other wingers in our squad. I'm sure we will find solutions if he's not available.

"But for sure, we will try everything so that he will be in the squad because he's a game changer us."