Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler was full of praise for Jan Paul van Hecke ahead of Saturday's trip to Manchester United.

The Netherlands international has been in fine form for the Seagulls and has played every minute of the Premier League campaign so far.

His impressive display against Newcastle last week was his 100th for the club - but his summer he will have just a year left on his contract and as yet there has been little talk of a new deal.

The 25-year-old joined Brighton for around £2m from NAC Breda in 2020 and, after loans at Heerenveen and Blackburn Rovers, Van Hecke has firmly established himself in the Brighton team.

Albion’s Player of the Year is one of the most under-rated defenders in the top flight but ask any striker - including Erling Haaland - and they know how hard he is to play against.

Van Hecke was linked with a move to Newcastle United in the previous transfer window and no doubt a number of clubs will be eyeing his situation at the end of the season.

Hurzeler: Van Hecke can have a long and bright future

The straight talking centre back is part of Hurzeler leadership group at Brighton and some see him a future captain, following in the footsteps of Lewis Dunk.

"Of course, great players with great personalities are always welcomed at this club," said Hurzeler when asked about Van Hecke's contract situation ahead of the Manchester United clash.

"I think a prime example is Lewis. Players who are here for a long time who have built a legacy.

"I am sure Jan Paul van Hecke can be one of them. But the main thing is that we try to make sure that he can perform like he performed the last games for us, that the focus is here, the present.

"Don't try to focus on the future. Try to focus on the things he can influence now and his performances, his development regarding his role as a leader.

"I'm always pleased when I can work with great players, great people, and hopefully he has a long and bright future here in Brighton."