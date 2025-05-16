Brighton boss reacts to Liverpool's Dubai and Ibiza celebrations days before Amex Stadium clash

Brighton vs Liverpool at the Amex Stadium this Monday at 8pm

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said Liverpool players fully deserved their break after jetting off to Dubai to celebrate their Premier League title success.

Arne Slot’s men romped to the title this season but this week took a few days to blow off some steam. The likes of captain Virgil van Dijk, goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Kostas Tsimikas, Joe Gomez and Diogo Jota have sampled the delights of Dubai, while manager Slot has been spinning the decks in Ibiza.

Their attentions will soon turn to Monday night’s Premier League clash with Brighton.

Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler is preparing his team to face Liverpool at the Amex Stadium this Monday

The Seagulls are currently battling for eighth spot alongside Brentford, Bournemouth and Fulham, with a possibility of Uefa Conference League qualification.

Brentford currently hold that position, with Brighton level on points, but they have an inferior goal difference, while Bournemouth are two points behind and Fulham four.

The Conference League place only remains available, though, if Manchester City win Saturday’s FA Cup final against Crystal Palace.

"I'm not focusing on them,” said Hurzeler when asked to comment on their celebrations in Dubai and Ibiza.

“They deserve it [the trip away]. They won the Premier League in an impressive way. It's not our responsibility to comment.

"Our responsibility is to be ready on Monday, to be the best prepared team we can be, to play a high intensity game, to be ready to compete with a lot of individual quality and that's our responsibility.”

Hurzeler ‘loves’ consistent Liverpool

Assessing Liverpool’s dominant title-winning campaign, Hurzeler told reporters at his pre-match press conference: “I love the word consistency, and I think consistency means not only regarding performance, it’s not only regarding results.

“It’s how many games the likes of Salah and Van Dijk can play. MacAllister and Gravenberch, too.

“They could build a great connection on the pitch, they could build on a foundation, and that is something that is so crucial in the Premier League.

“The teams who have the highest availability of players, they are more successful, and that’s what I think made a difference.”

Hurzeler also praised his Liverpool counterpart Arne Slot, adding: “We had two very emotional duels at the beginning of the season and I am very impressed by him, how stable his team are, how active and how intense they were in all their games.

“It’s very impressive because I experienced myself how difficult it is to come into the Premier League and try to adapt, not only as a player but also as a coach.

“I can only pay him a big compliment. It is very impressive how his team is and how he has worked so far.”

