Major injury boost for Brighton ahead of Liverpool as key man returns after absence

Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk is available for selection for Albion’s final home game of the season against Liverpool.

Dunk, 33, missed the 2-0 victory against Wolves with a “minor issue” but has trained this week and is fit to face the Premier League champions.

The captain could however struggle to make the starting XI as Adam Webster performed well at Wolves in his absence and helped Fabian Hurzeler’s team to a rare clean sheet.

Fellow defender Igor is also fit after his long-term hamstring injury but former Liverpool man James Milner remains sidelined with his hamstring problem.

Milner started the first three matches of the season but has been out the 1-1 draw at Arsenal back in August. The 39-year-old is out of contract this summer but is said to be in talks with the club on a new deal.

£40m summer signing Georginio Rutter is closing in on a return from his ankle injury sustained in the FA Cup loss to Nottingham Forest but this Monday will likely be too soon. Hurzeler’s hopes to have his French attacker – who have missed seven matches – back for the final home game of the season at Europa League finalists Tottenham.

Kaoru Mitoma, who featured from the bench against Wolves and has struggled with a heel injury of late, hopes to be ready to face the Reds, while defender Joel Veltman should be fit having recovered from a knock.

Brighton are ninth in the Premier League and victory against Liverpool will keep them in the mix for Conference League football next term.

Eighth position could earn Europa Conference League action next season if Manchester City beat Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final next weekend.

