Brighton boss Robert De Zerbi sounds caution over impressive young duo

Roberto De Zerbi sounded caution over young Brighton duo Carlos Baleba and Jack Hinshelwood despite their impressive performances against Brentford.

Albion beat the Bees 2-1 at the Amex on Wednesday night, with Hinshelwood, 18, scoring the winner with a powerful header, soon after making a goalline clearance from his full-back role.

Baleba, 19, looked calm as a holding midfielder and made some good tackles and interceptions to stunt the away side's attack, however, head coach De Zerbi pointed out they were both at fault for Brentford's goal. Baleba rushed up to try and tackle Vitaly Janelt but was fooled by the German's neat flick to Shandon Baptiste and then Hinshelwood lost his duel with the Grenadian.

Baptiste then laid it off to Janelt and a few seconds later, Jan Paul van Hecke pulled down the onrushing Brentford star and they were awarded a penalty, which Bryan Mbeumo duly converted.

De Zerbi heaped praise on Hinshelwood after the game, and said Baleba has a lot of potential, but the 44-year-old also wants them to show a bit more nous at times.