'His best position' - Roberto De Zerbi jokes Brighton youngster is the 'son' of Pascal Gross
and live on Freeview channel 276
Albion secured a comeback 2-1 win over the Bees at the Amex on Wednesday night (December 6) after academy star Hinshelwood and Gross cancelled out Bryan Mbeumo's penalty.
Both Gross, 32, and Hinshelwood, 18, played as full-backs against Thomas Frank's men, despite being midfielders, but head coach De Zerbi believes both are extremely versatile.
After saying the teenager could be ‘the next Gross’ before the match, the Italian went a step further after the contest.
“He [Hinshelwood] played another great game,” said De Zerbi.
“He plays like an older player. Jack is the son of Pascal Gross but he has personality, he can play in every position and he is smart.
"He works like Pascal Gross. He started in full-back position but then he played between the lines.
“I think his best position is midfield but he can also play full-back. The players have to be ready to play in different positions and understand the demands of that position.”
Hinshelwood, who made his first-team debut last season, can also play in more advanced midfield roles and at centre-back. The youngster is passing every test he is being thrown at present, and with flying colours.