Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi confirms Joao Pedro injury ahead of Crystal Palace and Tottenham games

Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion is challenged by Jordan Clark of Luton Town

An Elijah Adebayo hat-trick and a Chiedozie Ogbene strike helped the Hatters blow away the bewildered Seagulls at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night and to make matters worse, their injury list has grown again.

Forward Pedro, who has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season, went off 20 minutes from time and The Athletic reports utility player James Milner left the ground with his left leg in a brace after he was forced off inside the opening 20 minutes of the contest.

After the match, head coach De Zerbi said: “You can explain the game from Joao Pedro's injury because his injury was caused by frustration. We have to be able to accept defeat and to lose the game with dignity. It's too early to say, but we hope it's not a bad injury because we need him."

Albion return to Premier League action on Saturday at home to bitter rivals Crystal Palace, before travelling to Tottenham a week later.