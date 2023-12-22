Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi makes telling Facundo Buonanotte point after Crystal Palace display

Roberto De Zerbi believes Brighton starlet Facundo Buonanotte is showing a newfound “mentality” and his improved performances have come from making mistakes.

Brighton's Facundo Buonanotte impressed against Crystal Palace

The Argentine joined Albion from Rosario Central at the start of 2023 but it has been something of a slow burner for the 18-year-old.

Last season he scored one goal and bagged an assist in 14 appearances, where he finished just one game, and he has produced the same numbers this term so far.

However, head coach De Zerbi feels the teenager has taken his game to a new level in recent weeks, starting with his goal and overall display against Chelsea and his second-half cameo at Crystal Palace on Thursday – where he was arguably the Seagulls’ best player along with Danny Welbeck.

"I think he [Buonanotte] is playing with more energy and a different mentality. He feels he can play in the Premier League and two or three months ago I didn't see the same attitude and the same behaviour. I am really happy for him because he's a good guy, he has the right spirit and character to play,” said the Italian.

Buonanotte has sometimes looked like he is being played out of position, the pace of the Premier League is too much for him, and he has struggled to stamp his authority in games.

But De Zerbi backs the youngster to the hilt and by giving him minutes throughout 2023, it appears Buonanotte and Brighton are benefitting from it.

He added: "I think young players improve when they can make mistakes, when they can play bad and Facundo played some games not so well. On a couple of occasions he played for just 45 minutes and I substituted him at half time, and for a young player this is not a good thing but in 45 minutes they can prove they can play and try to improve.