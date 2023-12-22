Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton warning, Evan Ferguson’s challenge as Alan Shearer point holds up at Crystal Palace

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, looks on

It showed the good, the bad, and the ugly of Albion less than two weeks before the January transfer window opens. Here are some talking points from the latest edition of this heated rivalry.

Falling down the pecking order?

Before this match, head coach Roberto De Zerbi said Evan Ferguson is playing beneath his ability after scoring just twice in 17 matches in all competitions.

"In the last two months, Evan has suffered through injury, through other things. But he can play better and the level of Evan is higher than what he’s playing in this moment,” he said.

"But we have to help him, he has to help himself, to understand the player he can be. He is very young, he is like my son. I want to do everything to help him, he can become a great player for sure."

Conversely, after Brighton's 2-0 loss to Arsenal, the Italian said Welbeck “changed the game” when he came on at the Emirates after a couple of months out with a muscular injury.

And it was quite telling that the 33-year-old was brought on at half time, ahead of Ferguson, while the 19-year-old was an unused substitute.

The former England international more than justified his inclusion as he scored a brilliant looping header, stretched the Palace defence with his running lines and pace, showed plenty of neat interplay and touches, and nearly won it late on when Dean Henderson’s punched clearance hit him in the head and went agonisingly wide.

Joao Pedro seems to be first choice up front but he is a versatile forward and can play in a number of different positions. In the out-and-out striker department, it will be interesting to see if Welbeck starts or is preferred to Ferguson when Tottenham visit the Amex on December 28. This is a new challenge the Irishman may have to contend with.

Tactical tweak?

Every tactical strategy has some sort of foible. During De Zerbi’s Brighton tenure, it seems his side can struggle against teams who play a low block and hit them on the counter, and if a team’s high press is fierce and organised enough, it can force his players into mistakes. Everton from last season at the Amex are an example of the former, where they won 5-1, and Arsenal earlier this month are case in point for the latter.

As Ian Wright pointed out, the Seagulls played themselves into trouble with their passing out from the back approach - something the Gunners targeted with a lot of success.

After Bart Verbruggen gave the ball away at the Emirates, which led to Arsenal’s opener shortly after, Alan Shearer said he “doesn’t see any harm” in Albion going long every once and a while when under pressure in defence.

At Palace, Verbruggen’s pass was cut out by Michael Olise, and seconds later, the Eagles made it 1-0 through Jordan Ayew’s header. Rather than blame the goalkeeper, De Zerbi told Sky Sports: "It's not the responsibility of Bart Verbuggen [only] because when the keeper is under pressure he needs his teammates to play."

Brighton will stick to their principles but sometimes being a bit more tactically flexible and trying something different isn’t the worst idea in the world. However, this tactic has worked many times and brought the club unprecedented success – so it is unlikely to change anytime soon.

Contrasting fortunes

Carlos Baleba and Facundo Buonanotte were both born in 2004 but at present, one looks much wiser and more experienced than the other. While Cameroonian Baleba 19, struggled in midfield against Palace, Buonanotte, 18, was a breath of fresh air off the bench. Last season, there was a moment where things just clicked for Julio Enciso and he began beating defenders for fun and scoring some world-class goals. Buonanotte is not at that point but he drove confidently with the ball, glided past some would-be defenders, and looked a threat throughout his second-half display. Baleba needs time to hit his stride, just as Buonanotte has been afforded. De Zerbi has a lot of belief in both of them but seems to think they are on different trajectories at present.

After the match, he said: “We are playing with many young players. The young players need time to improve, to progress. If you remember Facundo Buonanotte two or three months ago, he was different to the Facundo Buonanotte today (Thursday). Baleba is not ready yet to play at this level but he has incredible potential and the policy of Brighton is to play with many young players.”