Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi targets Dubai success repeat amid Solly March injury update ahead of Wolves

Roberto De Zerbi is hopeful Brighton’s training camp in Dubai will be as beneficial as it was last season, while providing an injury update on Solly March.

Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi commiserates Brighton's English midfielder Solly March

Albion headed out to the United Arab Emirates earlier this month as part of their mini winter break, just over a year on from when the first-team squad flew out to the same location during the 2022 World Cup.

Back then, head coach De Zerbi spoke of how valuable that trip was to help his team gel and get used to his playing patterns and ahead of Monday night’s Premier League clash with Wolves, the Italian is hoping for another positive effect.

"I think it has been a good period for us. We didn't work for many days but we worked well. We didn't lose any other players and that is important for us. Last season the period in Dubai was very, very important for us because we had the time to know better and improve the style and the relationship as well,” De Zerbi said on Sunday.

Although he is quite a way off a first-team return, Solly March joined the squad in Dubai as he steps up his recovery from a knee injury.

The winger picked up the serious injury away to Manchester City in October and the 44-year-old is hopeful the Brighton stalwart will play again this season.

"Solly has been with us in Dubai. You know I love Solly and how sad I was for his injury. He is a unique player because he plays with the quality of a winger but the quantity of a full-back. Last season he started to score more goals and was a very important player,” he added.

