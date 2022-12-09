Roberto De Zerbi assesses Dubai trip and provides update on Danny Welbeck and Adam Webster

Roberto De Zerbi has said his Brighton squad have ‘moved in the right direction’ following the completion of their warm winter training camp in Dubai.

The Albion squad spent five days out in the Middle East while the domestic football season is on a six-week break for the 2022 World Cup.

The squad will now return to the south coast of England and prepare for their return to completive action, travelling to League One Charlton for the fourth round of EFL Cup in 12 days time.

De Zerbi told the official Brighton and Hove Albion website: "We played well [against Villa] but this week overall we worked and moved in the right direction. It was important preparation for the next game against Charlton.

“It’s important that we learn my ideas better because the second half of the season is coming fast. We won’t have time then to work like we did before so this has been a pre-season in the middle of the season.

"Next week some of the players will be back from the World Cup and when we are altogether again we have to work with the same passion and attitude.”

“But we always have to be ready to fight, to play and to win the game.”

Albion were without eight first-team regulars for the Dubai trip, after the club sent a record number of players to compete in Qatar at the World Cup.

This gave an opportunity for ten under-21s players to be a part of the travelling group and saw four of them make an appearance in the Aston Villa friendly.

De Zerbi said: “We had a 17 and an 18-year-old on the pitch but age is not important. Quality is important and they have that.”

Overall, 26 players took part in the desert training camp, including Jakub Moder, who continued his recovery from an ACL injury that has kept him out of action for eight months.

De Zerbi does however have fresh injury concerns to come back to England with, after Danny Welbeck and Adam Webster came off in the first-half of the Villa friendly with knocks.

