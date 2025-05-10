Brighton boss send Julio Enciso warning as Ipswich Town prepare summer transfer decision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler is pleased with Julio Enciso’s loan at Ipswich Town – but also sent a warning to the Paraguayan.

Enciso struggled for game-time at Brighton in the early part of this season and was behind the likes Danny Welbeck, Joao Pedro and Georginio in the attacking pecking order.

The 21-year-old playmaker opted to join relegated Ipswich Town last January and has impressed at Portman Road with two goals and two assists in his last six appearances – including a sublime strike during last Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Everton.

Julio Enciso has impressed at Ipswich while on loan from Brighton

"He is doing well so far and we are happy with his development at Ipswich,” said head coach Fabian Hurzeler ahead of Brighton’s Premier League clash at Wolves.

“We all know he can do unbelievable things during the game. He can decide the game with one action.”

Hurzeler though always judges his attackers on the work they put in off the ball. “For me it is also important how he behaves as a team-mate,” added the German. “How he defends as a team-mate. We have got some positive feedback [from Ipswich].”

Enciso is no stranger to the spectacular and previously won the 2023 Premier League goal of the season for his long range effort against Manchester City.

He will have one-year remaining on his contract this summer and Brighton will have to decide soon whether to stick or twist on the mercurial talent they brought for around £8m from Club Libertard in 2023.

It is understood there was no option to buy within the loan agreement but Ipswich will likely be keen for a permanent move as they plot their route back to the Premier League. Many other clubs across Europe will also be keen.

Tom McGill delights Fabian Hurzeler

One player who did get a new contract at Brighton this week is goalkeeper Tom McGill. The Canadian international is yet to feature for the first team but impressed during his loan at MK Dons.

"It's very important for us that he extended his contract because you need a goalkeeping team,” said Hurzeler. “You need goalkeepers who are the best challengers, who are the best trainers, who really try to compete with the first or the second goalkeeper and try to make them better.

"Therefore you need to have the right characters. If you don't accept your role, you can't be the best challenger. He has a great character.

"He's a great challenger. He tries to be the best version of himself every day in training sessions, he tries to improve his attitude, his character, the others, and therefore we're really happy to have him.”

