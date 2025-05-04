Harry Howell of Brighton & Hove Albion was included in the matchday squad to face Newcastle

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle Premier League team news

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler made two changes to his starting line-up ahead of today's Premier League clash against Newcastle United.

Dutch international defender Jan Paul van Hecke returns following his head injury sustained in the 4-2 loss at Brentford. Van Hecke missed last weekend's 3-2 win against Graham Potter's West Ham but is back in Hurzeler's XI at centre back, alongside skipper Lewis Dunk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Newcastle United man Yankuba Mintreh also returns to face his former club as Solly March – who started against the Hammers – is out of the squad altogether.

Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma has been struggling with a heel injury and also out of the matchday squad, which sees which Simon Adingra on the left flank. Mitoma scored from the bench in the last two fixtures.

Harry Howell on the bench for Brighton

There is also a place on the bench for talented 17-year-old attacker Harry Howell.

The Albion academy graduate has impressed in the Premier League 2 with eight goals and four assists this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last December Howell was named the Premier League 2 player of the month award for December. He also featured on the bench for Albion's 2-2 Premier League draw against Leicester.

Howell has represented England at under-16 and under-17 level.

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Baleba, Hinshelwood, Minteh, O'Riley, Adingra, Welbeck. Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Julio, Webster, Gruda, Gomez, Ayari, Veltman, Howell.

Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Guimaraes, Tonali, Willock, Murphy, Barnes, Isak. Subs: Dubravka, Botman, Wilson, Gordon, Krafth, Osula, Longstaff, Miley, Neave.

For your next Albion read: Kaoru Mitoma absence explained for Brighton vs Newcastle United