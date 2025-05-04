Brighton call-up 'award winning' 17-year-old for Premier League clash vs Newcastle United
Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler made two changes to his starting line-up ahead of today's Premier League clash against Newcastle United.
Dutch international defender Jan Paul van Hecke returns following his head injury sustained in the 4-2 loss at Brentford. Van Hecke missed last weekend's 3-2 win against Graham Potter's West Ham but is back in Hurzeler's XI at centre back, alongside skipper Lewis Dunk.
Former Newcastle United man Yankuba Mintreh also returns to face his former club as Solly March – who started against the Hammers – is out of the squad altogether.
Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma has been struggling with a heel injury and also out of the matchday squad, which sees which Simon Adingra on the left flank. Mitoma scored from the bench in the last two fixtures.
Harry Howell on the bench for Brighton
There is also a place on the bench for talented 17-year-old attacker Harry Howell.
The Albion academy graduate has impressed in the Premier League 2 with eight goals and four assists this term.
Last December Howell was named the Premier League 2 player of the month award for December. He also featured on the bench for Albion's 2-2 Premier League draw against Leicester.
Howell has represented England at under-16 and under-17 level.
Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Baleba, Hinshelwood, Minteh, O'Riley, Adingra, Welbeck. Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Julio, Webster, Gruda, Gomez, Ayari, Veltman, Howell.
Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Guimaraes, Tonali, Willock, Murphy, Barnes, Isak. Subs: Dubravka, Botman, Wilson, Gordon, Krafth, Osula, Longstaff, Miley, Neave.
