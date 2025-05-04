Kaoru Mitoma absence explained for Brighton vs Newcastle United
Kaoru Mitoma was a notable absentee from the matchday squad ahead of Brighton’s Premier League clash against Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium.
The Japan international has been struggling with a heel injury which he sustained in the 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace last month.
He missed the 2-2 home draw against Leicester – the first top flight match he has missed this term – and was fit enough for the bench in the 4-2 loss at Brentford and the 3-2 home win against West Ham.
Mitoma scored from the bench in both matches against Brentford and West Ham and his absence for the clash against Champions League-chasing Newcastle is a major blow for the ninth placed Seagulls.
Mitoma’s absence is however a surprise as Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler said in midweek that his star winger is fit to play.
The 27-year-old, who has been linked with a summer move to Liverpool, has 10 goals and three assists to his name this season.
Elsewhere, Hurzeler made two changes following the win against Graham Potter’s Hammers.
Defender Jan Paul van Hecke – who suffered a nasty head injury at Brentford – returns and Yankuba Minteh, who joined Brighton from Newcastle last summer for £30m, is back on the right flank to face his former club.
Brazilian striker Joao Pedro remains sidelined due to suspension after his red card at Brentford.
Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Baleba, Hinshelwood, Minteh, O'Riley, Adingra, Welbeck. Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Julio, Webster, Gruda, Gomez, Ayari, Veltman, Howell.
Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Guimaraes, Tonali, Willock, Murphy, Barnes, Isak. Subs: Dubravka, Botman, Wilson, Gordon, Krafth, Osula, Longstaff, Miley, Neave.
