Kaoru Mitoma absence explained for Brighton vs Newcastle United

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 4th May 2025, 13:08 BST
Updated 4th May 2025, 13:26 BST
Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion has been struggling with a heel injuryKaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion has been struggling with a heel injury
Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion has been struggling with a heel injury
Brighton vs Newcastle United team news

Kaoru Mitoma was a notable absentee from the matchday squad ahead of Brighton’s Premier League clash against Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium.

The Japan international has been struggling with a heel injury which he sustained in the 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace last month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He missed the 2-2 home draw against Leicester – the first top flight match he has missed this term – and was fit enough for the bench in the 4-2 loss at Brentford and the 3-2 home win against West Ham.

Mitoma scored from the bench in both matches against Brentford and West Ham and his absence for the clash against Champions League-chasing Newcastle is a major blow for the ninth placed Seagulls.

Mitoma’s absence is however a surprise as Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler said in midweek that his star winger is fit to play.

The 27-year-old, who has been linked with a summer move to Liverpool, has 10 goals and three assists to his name this season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Hurzeler made two changes following the win against Graham Potter’s Hammers.

Defender Jan Paul van Hecke – who suffered a nasty head injury at Brentford – returns and Yankuba Minteh, who joined Brighton from Newcastle last summer for £30m, is back on the right flank to face his former club.

Brazilian striker Joao Pedro remains sidelined due to suspension after his red card at Brentford.

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Baleba, Hinshelwood, Minteh, O'Riley, Adingra, Welbeck. Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Julio, Webster, Gruda, Gomez, Ayari, Veltman, Howell.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Guimaraes, Tonali, Willock, Murphy, Barnes, Isak. Subs: Dubravka, Botman, Wilson, Gordon, Krafth, Osula, Longstaff, Miley, Neave.

For your next Albion read: Brighton to battle Juventus, Everton and West Ham for signing of Manchester City defender amid Jan Paul van Hecke departure rumours

Related topics:BrightonNewcastle UnitedPremier LeagueFabian HurzelerAmex StadiumJapanAlbion

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice