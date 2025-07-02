Brighton confirm another exit just hours after losing Joao Pedro to Chelsea

Argentinian defender Valentin Barco has joined Strasbourg from Brighton

Valentin Barco has completed a permanent move to Ligue 1 side Strasbourg.

The Argentina international departs Albion having made seven appearances.

Technical director David Weir said, “This is a move that suits all parties, and we wish Valentin the best of luck for the future.”

The 20-year-old spent the second half of the 2024/25 campaign on loan with Strasbourg, where he made 15 appearances, helping Liam Rosenior’s side qualify for the Europa Conference League.

Why Valentin Barco did not fit at Brighton

Brighton have enjoyed success when plucking talents from the South American market – most notably Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo.

Sometimes, however, it just does not work out and for whatever reason Brighton and Barco decided to call it quits fairly early and go their separate ways.

Barco arrived with much hype and and there was plenty of excitement as Brighton reportedly beat Manchester City to sign the Argentine from Boca Juniors for around £8m.

The left sided player impressed briefly in a Brighton shirt but he was reportedly not happy to be second choice behind Pervis Estupinan in the pecking order.

A loan to Sevilla was soon agreed but life in La Liga did not go as planned as Barco made just seven appearances. The Spanish club wanted to send him back early to the Amex Stadium and a January loan to Strasbourg – with an obligation to buy – was swiftly agreed.

Former Brighton player and coach Rosenior has manged to get Barco back on track and the talented youngster will hope to continue his development in Alsace.

Brighton and Barco did not quite see eye to eye and a fresh start for all is a good outcome. Brighton are though short of options on the left side, especially if Pervis Estupinan departs this summer.

