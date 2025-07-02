Fabian Hurzeler issues parting statement as Joao Pedro completes move to Chelsea

Joao Pedro has completed a permanent move to Chelsea from Brighton, for around £60m

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brazil international joined Albion in the summer of 2023, scoring 30 goals in 70 appearances.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler said, “This is a good move for all parties. It’s an excellent deal for the club, and a good return on a significant investment in an area of the pitch where we have a lot of competition and are already well served in terms of our attacking talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s also an exciting move for Joao: it gives him the opportunity to play Champions League football this coming season, and he will of course be keen to cement his position in the Brazil team ahead of the World Cup next summer.

Joao Pedro has joined Chelsea for around £60m

“Joao has given us some wonderful moments – during my time and before I came to the club – so on behalf of everyone I would like to thank him for his service over the past two seasons and wish him the best for the future.”

Pedro is keen to “win” at Chelsea, he added: "Everyone knows this is a big club with a great history. They had brilliant players in the past and have brilliant players now. So I am excited to join and you know when you are a Chelsea player you must think one thing — win."

Brighton have doubled their money on Joao Pedro

The 24-year-old joined us from Watford, at the time for a club record fee of £30m, scoring on his debut in a 4-1 win over Luton Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That would be the first of 19 Premier League goals he would score for Albion, but his goals in the Europa League would prove to be the most memorable.

A penalty in the final minutes of our 2-2 draw at Marseille was followed by a stunning strike against the French outfit at home in our final group stage game, confirming our place as group winners.

His first season would see him become the first player in the club’s Premier League era to finish a campaign with 20 goals in all competitions, while his form was recognised by his country in November 2023 as he was handed his senior debut.

Ten Premier League goals came in the 2024/25 campaign, while he also notched ten assists over the course of his two seasons at the Amex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Verdict

Pedro has progressed his career well at Brighton and this move feels right for all parties. Pedro fell out of favour last term and missed the final five matches of the season.

He was suspended for three matches after a red card at Brentford and was then omitted from the squad for the final two matches after a training ground clash with Albion player of the season Jan Paul van Hecke.

Pedro had apparently expressed his wish to leave Brighton halfway through last term. Newcastle were said to be keen but the Brazilian favoured a move to London and Chelsea swooped.

The Blues – who have previously signed Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo and Rob Sanchez – have now spent around £300m on Brighton players in the past few windows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a staggering amount and one that has enabled Brighton to re-invest in their playing squad. The Seagulls seem well prepared for Pedro’s exit with Danny Welbeck, Georginio Rutter, Charalampos Kostoulas, Stefanos Tzimas all competing for minutes next season.

The door could also open for Evan Ferguson once again as he looks to kick-start his career following a disappointing loan at West Ham.

A good move for Pedro and a good fee for Brighton.

For your next Albion read: Here's why Evan Ferguson has a £50m problem with Fabian Hurzeler