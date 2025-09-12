All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of Saturday’s trip to the Vitality Stadium

Brighton will assess the fitness of Mats Wieffer ahead of Saturday's trip to Bournemouth.

The Netherlands international midfielder missed the win against Manchester City just prior to the international break with a "minor" knee issue, having started the first two matches of the campaign against Fulham and Everton.

The experienced Joel Veltman slotted in well at right back for the victory against Pep Guardiola's men but Fabian Hurzeler confirmed a decision has not yet been made on Wieffer.

"Yeah, let's see how he will be,” said Hurzeler on Wieffer is his pre-Bournemouth press conference. “There will be a training session today, and then we will see if he's 100 per cent or not.

"He didn't miss so many training sessions, so of course we don't want to go any risk. But we only make things that make sense for him and for the team, so let's see how the training sessions will go.”

Solly March and Adam Webster update

Brighton are already without the talents of experienced duo Adam Webster (knee) and Solly March (knee) as both continue their recoveries from long-term injuries.

"I think he's not that close,” Hurzeler said when asked on March’s progress.

“We can’t say that he will be back in two or three weeks. He's working quite hard in rehab, he's doing step after step, but he's still not on the pitch.

"But we see some good progress, so we are very convinced that we will see him back in this year. But I can't give him a clear schedule when it will be.”

Minteh and Mitoma are good to go

The likes of Kaoru Mitoma, Carlos Baleba, Diego Gomez and Yankuba Minteh should all be fit to play after their long-haul international breaks.

"They all returned in good shape,” said Hurzeler. “They didn't play the full games, especially Minteh, and Mitoma only played for 20-30 minutes.

“Of course Diego played a little longer, so he might be a little more tired than the others, but overall they're all in good shape and they're used to it.

“They're used to the long travels, so I don't think that will be a big problem.”

