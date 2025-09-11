Brighton’s £10m man is not expected to be on the bench for long

Brighton's summer signing Diego Coppola is prepared to be patient after his £10m arrival from Verona.

The Italian international has so far played 90 minutes of the Carabao Cup second round 6-0 win at Oxford United and then featured for the final few minutes of Albion's 2-1 Premier League win against Manchester City.

It was the 21-year-old's first taste of Premier League action as he awaits his chance behind Brighton's established central defensive partnership of Lewis Dunk and Jan Paul van Hecke.

"I’m super happy with my situation here and I’m settling in very good now," said Coppola to the Albion website.

"I like the team. We are a young squad, so everyone is more or less my age and I’m forming a good relationship with everybody. Compared to (last club) Hellas Verona, the structure and the training ground is way bigger. We have more facilities."

Coppola was a key man for Verona in Serie A last term and made 35 appearances and chipped in with two goals. His form earned him two caps for the Italian national team and he also represented his country at the Under-21 Euros.

Albion had been tracking the Coppola for sometime. The 6ft 4in defender is expected to be introduced at the right moments this season but he could well be a regular at Brighton in the very near future. Especially as Dunk is now 33 and Van Hecke continues to be linked with the likes of Newcastle and Tottenham.

For now though, Coppola is just focussed on improving and adapting to the demands of Premier League football and Hurzeler's methods.

"The coach always demands we give one hundred per cent in training," he added. “That we have the right mentality and that we put the team before ourselves because I think that’s the most important thing.

"I think he’s quite happy how I’m doing now. I hope I will get my game time soon in the Premier League but I’m not in a rush – the league just started so I will get my chances and when I do, I will have to do good.

"I’m improving day by day and I think I can get better."

