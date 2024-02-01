BREAKING

Brighton confirm 'impressive' striker signing just minutes before transfer deadline

By Derren Howard
Published 1st Feb 2024, 22:24 GMT
Brighton and Hove Albion made a late signing on transfer deadline day

Brighton have confirmed the signing of striker Caylan Vickers from Reading, for undisclosed terms.

The 19-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract and will initially be a part of our under-21s squad.

Men’s first team coach Shannon Ruth said, “Caylan has had an impressive season, making his professional debut and scoring his first league goal.

“He’s combined exposure to League One football along with impressive performances in PL2.

“We are excited to work with him and in our environment we are confident he will continue to develop and flourish.”

Caylan signed his first professional contract with Reading in summer 2023, before making his League One debut in August.

He was credited with an assist on his full debut, setting up the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win over Cheltenham, before scoring against Bolton in a 2-1 victory for the Royals.

In total he made 14 first team appearances for Ruben Selles’s team.

