Brighton confirm latest deadline day exit - but not to Chelsea
Brighton full back Tariq Lamptey has completed a permanent move to Fiorentina for around £5m on a four year contract.
The transfer ends a five-and-a-half-year spell with Albion, and head coach Fabian Hurzeler commented, “We’d like to thank Tariq for his time here at the club.
“He’s been a valued player throughout his time, but more than that he is a brilliant professional and person.
“This is a good opportunity for him to play both Serie A and European football. On behalf of everyone at the club I’d like to wish him all the very best for the future.”
Lamptey joined Albion from Chelsea on the final day of the January transfer window in 2020 for around £3m.
He’d started with the Blues as a seven-year-old and progressed to their under-18s, making his debut at the age of 16.
He made 122 appearances for Albion, scoring five goals and contributing 12 assists.
A former England under-21 international, Lamptey opted for Ghana at senior level and featured for the Black Stars at the World Cup in Qatar.
