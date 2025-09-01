All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion on transfer deadline day

Brighton are on the cusp of selling defender Igor Julio to rivals Crystal Palace or West Ham United.

Igor featured for Brighton in their Carabao Cup win at Oxford United last Wednesday but has fallen down the pecking order at the Seagulls.

The Brazilian was close to joining La Liga club Real Sociedad earlier in the window but the move fell through.

Brighton signed Igor from Italian club Fiorentina for around £15m in 2023 and is contracted until 2027, with an option for a further year. He has made 50 appearances for Albion.

Igor has always proved a reliable squad player for Brighton but has never really been a regular first team pick.

He is behind the likes of Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Olivier Boscagli, Diego Coppola and Adam Webster (when fit) in a battle for a centre back slot.

Transfer expert Fabriazio Romano posted: "EXCL: West Ham exploring move to sign Igor as new centre back from Brighton.

"No agreement yet but talks took place for Brazilian CB to replace Aguerd, joining OM."

However, Romano later added: "Crystal Palace now ahead of West Ham for Igor as new centre back with negotiations underway.

"Igor, also open to joining #CPFC with European football."

The deal to Palace is expected to be a loan with an option to buy.

Sky Sports News added: “ BREAKING: Crystal Palace are close to an agreement with Brighton over a loan deal for defender Igor Julio Sky Sports News has been told the deal includes an option for Palace to buy him at the end of the season .”

Igor missed 15 matches for Brighton last season with a hamstring injury. His last Premier League outing was against Tottenham on the final day of the 2024-25 campaign.

