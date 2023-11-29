Brighton drop huge hint over availability of injured pair as squad lands in Greece ahead of crucial AEK Athens match
Albion have posted footage of the squad landing in Greece on Wednesday and some players who have recently been on the sidelines have travelled as well.
The Seagulls' absentee list, including injuries and suspensions, currently stands at 12, although Lewis Dunk and Mahmoud Dahoud's bans only apply to the Premier League after receiving red cards in the English top-flight this month.
Going by the video, James Milner and Igor Julio, who have been out with injuries of late, have travelled with the first-team; although it remains to be seen if either will be fit enough to play in the clash in the Greek capital.
Head coach Roberto De Zerbi will provide a team news update later today (Wednesday) but if Milner and Julio are fit, that gives Albion more options, particularly in defence where they are short on numbers. Tariq Lamptey, Pervis Estupinan, and Adam Webster are among the Seagulls' injured defensive contingent. Jan Paul van Hecke will also miss the game, though, due to an accumulation of yellow cards in Europe.