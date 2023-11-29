Brighton return to Europa League action against AEK Athens on Thursday (November 30) –where they may have some team news boosts ahead of that encounter.

Albion have posted footage of the squad landing in Greece on Wednesday and some players who have recently been on the sidelines have travelled as well.

The Seagulls' absentee list, including injuries and suspensions, currently stands at 12, although Lewis Dunk and Mahmoud Dahoud's bans only apply to the Premier League after receiving red cards in the English top-flight this month.

Going by the video, James Milner and Igor Julio, who have been out with injuries of late, have travelled with the first-team; although it remains to be seen if either will be fit enough to play in the clash in the Greek capital.

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)