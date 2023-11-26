Brighton's injury and suspension list grows to 12 ahead of AEK Athens and Chelsea games

Brighton's 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest came at a cost as their lengthy injury list grew on Saturday.

Albion were without Pervis Estupinan (thigh), Danny Welbeck (undisclosed), Solly March (knee), Julio Enciso (knee), Adam Webster (knock), Kaoru Mitoma (undisclosed), Igor Julio (ankle), James Milner (muscular), and the suspended Mahmoud Dahoud for the clash at the City Ground but still claimed the three points.

Despite having a threadbare squad, and seven players under the age of 21 on the bench, Roberto De Zerbi's men were able to pick up their first Premier League victory in seven matches but also lost Tariq Lamptey and Ansu Fati to injury in the first half.

Lewis Dunk was sent off in the second half and looks set to serve a three-match ban, meaning the Seagulls could be without a whopping 12 players for Thursday's crucial Europa League clash with AEK Athens.

Brighton can secure their passage into the competition's knockout stages with a win but De Zerbi's options are growing increasingly thin due to the mounting injury list.