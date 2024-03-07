Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two supporters of Brighton and Hove Albion were left with stab wounds after a robbery in Rome, it has been reported in the Italian media.

The attack reportedly happened around midnight in the via Cavour area on Wednesday (March 6) – a day before Albion are due to face Roma at the Stadio Olimpico in the Europa League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton and Hove Albion have been in touch with the fans and are supporting them after the attack, which happened as the fans were leaving a bar. The victims have also been supported by English police liaisons and the British Consulate.

Brighton fan Joey Thorpe, 27, was attacked by a masked group moments before his friends were stabbed and robbed in Rome. Photo: Mark Dunford

Joey Thorpe was attacked by the group moments before his friends were stabbed and robbed.

The 27-year-old from Portslade said: “I was walking down the street from the pub, just casually. We were not chanting or anything. We were jumped from behind by about six guys in balaclavas, all dressed in black.

"They were kicking me in the head, my ribs, in the arms, legs – literally everywhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It all happened very quickly, I didn’t even see it coming. First thing I remember was being on the floor, trying to cover up whilst they are kicking and punching me.

"They caught my two friends up the street and stabbed them. One of mates had his wallet and passport taken away. It’s pretty dreadful.”

Joey said the attack was ‘quite terrifying’ and the group of friends were ‘separated’ when the police arrived, adding: “You’re in a strange city and don’t know where you are.

“We were all in neutral clothes – no colours and didn’t attract any attention. Maybe they heard we were English and took advantage of that but what can you do?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nothing stolen from me so I got away with it. The police were blaming us as we are football fans.”

Joey said the incident has left him a ‘little bit’ apprehensive about going to the match against Roma on Thursday night but he is ‘still going as I’m here to support my team’.

"I’m proud to support them and I will always be here to support them,” he added. “Just feel a little bit edgy.

“I’m quite nervous.”

According to agenzianova.com, restaurant staff ‘raised the alarm upon witnessing the attack’ of ‘two young fans’ of Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report added: “England fans attacked, stabbed and robbed in via Cavour in Rome. When the police officers arrived, they found the two boys, a 27-year-old and a 28-year-old, injured by punches and stabs.”

The website reported that the men sustained leg injuries and the ‘group of attackers disappeared’ shortly before the arrival of the police.

A report in the Daily Mail stated that two men were taken to hospital with 'minor knife wounds' to their thighs.

The article continued: "The two football fans had been attacked in the street by 'six or seven people wearing masks', the police spokesman said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The pair were robbed of a belt bag containing their identity documents and wallets."

An investigation is said to be underway after the incident.

Darren Balkham, the police liaison to the club and supporters of Brighton and Hove Albion, wrote on social media: "We are aware of the incident reported in Italian media last night. Have spoken to both Brighton fans who are ok.”

Mr Balkham, and the club, have reiterated the advice given to fans who are attending the match in Rome.