Brighton fans agree with Gary Neville's verdict after Robert Sanchez avoids red card against Liverpool - 'You're playing football not doing karate'

Luis Diaz has given the visitors a first-half lead with a great header but he was hurt in the process — colliding with Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. Click here to watch the incident
On initial viewing, it looked like a high-speed challenge that neither player could avoid.
Replays, however, showed Sanchez was fortunate to stay on the pitch. VAR ruled that there was no serious foul play but the Spaniard likely wouldn't have got away with his high challenge on Diaz, if he was an outfield player.
Manchester United legend Gary Neville wrote on Twitter: "Got to be a red card!"
He added: "If it’s an outfield player on an outfield player = red card If it’s an outfield player on a GK = red card GK on an outfield player = no red card."
A number of Brighton fans couldn't argue.
"You're playing football not doing Karate," wrote one Albion fan (@MrRiisuMMIV).
Another Albion supporter, @AshleyH1273, asked: "How's Sanchez not been sent off?"
@gaz_boot added: "Sanchez still being on that pitch is a disgrace."