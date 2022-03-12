WATCH: Robert Sanchez lucky to avoid red card after horror clash with Liverpool's Luis Díaz

The incident happened as Diaz put title-chasing Liverpool 1-0 ahead after 20 minutes.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp had said before the game he expected a reaction after the Reds experienced only their third defeat of the season courtesy of Inter Milan in midweek, but they struggled to get going before Diaz headed Liverpool ahead.

Diaz bravely headed the ball into the back of the net before being clattered by Robert Sanchez as he rushed out of his goal.

The medics were immediately waved on by referee Mike Dean, but a subsequent VAR review allowed the goalkeeper to controversially remain on the field.

Diaz has been impressive since his January arrival from Porto. It was his second goal for the Reds and he adds to an already lethal front line for Jurgen Klopp.

Albion head coach Graham Potter was wary of the threat from Diaz ahead of the match. "Really exciting [player] you can see his quality.

"They have got some options in that area of the pitch. He did not play in the week and I'm guessing he will play against us but I don't know that for sure.

"Whoever they play there is a world class player. But it is not only the individual, I would be doing them a disservice if it was only about individuals.

"The way Jurgen has them operating as a team is the most impressive thing and why they are up there with any team.

"As a collective, they defend and attack as well as any team in the world."

Here's what fans had to say on social media:

@supermanelfc: How is that not a yellow or red card keeper

@Max_B_Shepherd: Why are goalkeepers so protected? How is that challenge not looked at by VAR???