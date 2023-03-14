'Brighton fans might not like it' - Former Crystal Palace star makes bold Roberto De Zerbi claim amid Tottenham interest

Former Crystal Palace star Clinton Morrison wants Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi to replace under-fire Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte at the end of the season.

The ex-Chelsea and Juventus boss is out of contract at Spurs this summer, and his future is a hot topic following the club’s meek UEFA Champions League exit to AC Milan and their inconsistent Premier League form.

Albion boss De Zerbi has been strongly linked with a move to north London should Conte depart in the off-season.

The 43-year-old has been a revelation at the Amex since succeeding Graham Potter in September, guiding the seventh-placed Seagulls to the brink of European football and the quarter-finals of this season’s FA Cup.

Former Crystal Palace star Clinton Morrison wants Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi (right) to replace under-fire Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte (left) at the end of the season. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

But the former Shakhtar Donetsk and Sassuolo manager’s excellent work has not only caught the eye of Brighton’s Premier League rivals.

Italian heavyweights Inter Milan, AS Roma, AC Milan and Juventus have also been linked with moves for the Seagulls boss.

With interest in De Zerbi growing, ex-Republic of Ireland international Morrison has called on Spurs to make a move for Albion’s head coach in the summer.

The 43-year-old said De Zerbi’s ‘attacking style’ was the perfect tonic to Conte’s less-than-exciting brand of football.

But the former Palace striker added that a UEFA Champions League winner could also be a candidate to replace the ex-Italy head coach at the end of the season.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Morrison said: “I am a Tottenham fan and I agree [Conte’s football is boring]. I might as well admit. We won against [Nottingham] Forest, but you just want to see excitement.

“Brighton fans might not like it, but I would go and get De Zerbi. I think De Zerbi’s attacking style of football is fantastic.

“If [Thomas] Tuchel comes available, why not Tuchel!? The job he did at Chelsea was fantastic, so it’s a brilliant football club, Tottenham. Everyone would want to play in it.

“We want a bit of success now. It has been too long.”

De Zerbi was quizzed on the potential vacancy at Tottenham ahead of Saturday’s game at Leeds United.

The Italian, who has a four-year contract at Brighton, revealed he was ‘happy’ in Sussex and saw his future at the Seagulls thanks to a ‘long contract’.

He said: “We are happy because the people are speaking about our quality of play and that makes us proud but we have to be focused on the next games.

“We have a clear focus, we have a clear target and for the players and me, it is the same.

“I have a long contract with Brighton, I am happy to work here, I am enjoying working with these players and I'm delighted with their performance.