Brighton fans will not be happy with PGMOL announcement ahead of their West Ham clash

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 19:14 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 19:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Darren England will be in charge as Brighton welcome Graham Potter’s West Ham to the Amex Stadium this Saturday

Brighton fans will not have fond memories of the last time match official Darren England took charge at the Amex Stadium.

England oversaw Albion’s narrow 1-0 home loss to Fulham last term and then issued a red card to Brighton’s former manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

De Zerbi didn’t take the punishment well and it prompted a rant from the Italian about the quality of officiating in the Premier League.

Referee Darren England had a run-in with former Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi last seasonReferee Darren England had a run-in with former Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi last season
Referee Darren England had a run-in with former Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi last season

The former Seagulls boss later said: "I am honest and clear. I don’t like 80 per cent of England’s referees.

"It’s not a new thing. I don’t like them. I don’t like their behaviour on the pitch."

De Zerbi has since moved on to Marseille and his successor Fabian Hurzeler – who has also picked up his fair share of cards with five so far this season – will hope to steer clear of any trouble with England.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 39-year-old FIFA listed official last took charge of Albion for their 1-1 draw at Newcastle United at the back end of last season.

England has issued 106 yellow cards and four red cards from his 26 matches so far this season. His last Premier League appointment was to oversee Newcastle’s 5-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace.

The full list of match officials taking charge this Saturday at the Amex Stadium for Brighton’s Premier League clash against West Ham are:

Referee: Darren England. Assistants: Ian Hussin, Akil Howson. Fourth official: Simon Hooper. VAR: Paul Tierney. Assistant VAR: Mark Scholes.

For your next Albion read: Brighton boss drops biggest hint yet as James Milner contract expires this summer

Related topics:Roberto De ZerbiBrightonWest HamAmex StadiumGraham PotterAlbionFabian HurzelerPremier League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice