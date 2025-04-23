Brighton fans will not be happy with PGMOL announcement ahead of their West Ham clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Darren England will be in charge as Brighton welcome Graham Potter’s West Ham to the Amex Stadium this Saturday

Brighton fans will not have fond memories of the last time match official Darren England took charge at the Amex Stadium.

England oversaw Albion’s narrow 1-0 home loss to Fulham last term and then issued a red card to Brighton’s former manager Roberto De Zerbi.

De Zerbi didn’t take the punishment well and it prompted a rant from the Italian about the quality of officiating in the Premier League.

Referee Darren England had a run-in with former Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi last season

The former Seagulls boss later said: "I am honest and clear. I don’t like 80 per cent of England’s referees.

"It’s not a new thing. I don’t like them. I don’t like their behaviour on the pitch."

De Zerbi has since moved on to Marseille and his successor Fabian Hurzeler – who has also picked up his fair share of cards with five so far this season – will hope to steer clear of any trouble with England.

The 39-year-old FIFA listed official last took charge of Albion for their 1-1 draw at Newcastle United at the back end of last season.

England has issued 106 yellow cards and four red cards from his 26 matches so far this season. His last Premier League appointment was to oversee Newcastle’s 5-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace.

The full list of match officials taking charge this Saturday at the Amex Stadium for Brighton’s Premier League clash against West Ham are:

Referee: Darren England. Assistants: Ian Hussin, Akil Howson. Fourth official: Simon Hooper. VAR: Paul Tierney. Assistant VAR: Mark Scholes.

