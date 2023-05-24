An astonishing goal from teenage star Julio Enciso earned Brighton the point they needed against Manchester City to secure a place in next season's Europa League.

Goalscorer Julio Enciso celebrates with Moises Caicedo during the high-class 1-1 draw with Manchester City (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

In their final home game of the season, Albion were facing a City side who had already been crowned champions and had a guard of honour before the game.

An exhilarating first-half saw huge chances at both ends, with both teams playing some superb football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton created some big opportunities to open the scoring, with Danny Welbeck coming the closest with a free-kick striking the crossbar.

A moment of magic came when Julio Enciso took aim from 30 yards and found the top corner with a stunning strike. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Man City were always a threat up the other end with Erling Haaland missing two great chances before he unselfishly turned provider for Phil Foden who made it 1-0.

Albion responded well and thought they had quickfire equaliser after Kaoru Mitoma bundled the ball in from a corner – but VAR adjudged it to be handball.

Undeterred, Albion continued to cause City problems at the back and a moment of magic came when Julio Enciso took aim from 30 yards and found the top corner with a stunning strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton were in the ascendancy and found the net again through Danny Welbeck's great finish from a tight angle. But the experienced England striker was correctly ruled offside by the linesman.

Both teams had further chances to win the game in the second-half but City were controlling possession. Haaland thought he scored the winner with a towering header but he was adjudged to have fouled Levi Colwill.

In the end, nothing could separate the sides and Brighton got the point they needed, whilst City continued their mammoth unbeaten record ahead of two cup finals.

Here’s how we rated Brighton’s players.

Jason Steele - 7: Good solid performance. Earned massive applause for getting down well to save from Haaland early on. Not many keepers have stopped the Norwegian superstar from scoring this season. Steele could have done little to stop Phil Foden's goal from close range. Made a fine stop from substitute Cole Palmer.

Pascal Groß - 7: Defended mostly well when called upon but kept Haaland onside for opening goal Superb Cruyff turns which we have become used to seeing from the German.

Jan Paul van Hecke - 8: He hasn't had many opportunities this season but tasks don't get much tougher than keeping Erling Haaland quiet. The Dutchman held his own against the world class striker with some strong tackles and towering headers. He also managed to keep Alvarez quiet. Great performance. Did his best to stop Foden's shot after Haaland was unselfish but couldn't divert the ball away from the net. Booked.

Levi Colwill - 7: Covered well at the back, good reading of play to intercept. Very composed performance from the young Chelsea loanee, who Albion fans would love to keep at the club next season. Fouled by Haaland and striker had goal disallowed as a result

Pervis Estupiñán - 7: A couple of important blocks. A threat in forward areas and a dangerous cross almost led to a goal. Nearly scored a screamer of his own in the second half, with a powerful strike inches away from finding the top corner. Squandered a great chance late on with scuffed pass.

Billy Gilmour - 7: Getting better with every game. Very confident on the ball, with nice turns and passes. Kept things ticking on nicely as Brigthon played some outstanding football. Unlucky to be replaced after 50 minutes.

Moises Caicedo - 8: What a player. Marshalled the midfield and protected the defence against the world's best team. Strong defending to hold off his man and win a foul summed up his quality. Let's hope he will stay for at least another season

Facundo Buonanotte - 7: Excellent defensive work and looked a real threat going forward. Plenty of energy and endeavour. Outstanding moment was a great weaving run but his shot was straight at the keeper.

Julio Enciso - 8: Brighton have another gem on their hands. The teenager was a real thorn in City's side in the first half with great link-up play. His equaliser was nothing short of exceptional. A special moment to rival his winner at Chelsea and goal of the season contender. Taken off after 50 minutes to a standing ovation.

Kaoru Mitoma - 7: This guy never stops running. He rarely gets a rest but he always seems to be at full capacity when he puts the burners on. The Japan star put the ball in the net from a corner but it was disallowed for handball. He also saw more than one effort in the second half go just over the crossbar and another one saved.

Danny Welbeck - 8: Great finish ruled out for offside. So unlucky and would have been richly deserved for his selfless play. Linked up play superbly in the first half. Mistimed a header in great position after the break.

Subs:

Evan Ferguson - 7: The youngster looks like scoring every time he gets the ball in the box. Ferguson nearly made an instant impact from the bench, with a powerful shot saved at the near post. He was nearly one-on-one later on but a heavy touch let him down.

Alexis Mac Allister - 7: Showed his class off the bench. It's clear why Liverpool, and other top sides, are after his signature. Will be missed hugely if he leaves this summer.

Deniz Undav - 6: Wasn't massively involved with some heavy touches after coming on the pitch. But the German has on good form and will be looking to build on that next season.